Offender released after being jailed for time already served

A Warrnambool man has been jailed for time he already served after breaching court orders and causing damage at a school.
Mark Alberts, 32, of Botanic Road, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court last Friday to a range of charges dating back to July 2019.
Advertisement
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said Alberts had spent just over a month in custody, the majority in lockdown.
He said Alberts had a history of drug use which influenced his behaviour and was reflected in his criminal record.
The magistrate said that in 2019 Alberts and a co-accused entered his old school and caused damage, as shown on CCTV footage.
He said later in 2019 Alberts was searched by police officers and they found documents belonging to another person.
In June and July this year Alberts persistently breached a court order.
Mr La Rosa said on release from custody Alberts planned to return to Warrnambool to live with his mother.
Alberts has been assessed as suitable to undertake a community corrections order.
On Wednesday he was jailed for the month he has already served in custody and placed on a 15-month CCO, which includes assessment and treatment for drug use.
The defendant was also convicted and fined $400 on a Commonwealth charge of using a carriage service to harass.
The magistrate told Alberts that while he was now clean of drugs, it would be an ongoing battle to remain drug free due to the viscous nature of such an addiction.
Alberts is due back in court for judicial monitoring on December 7. He was to be released from custody today.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.