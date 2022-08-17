Val Bertrand says the chance to celebrate an all-Nestles crew's 1972 Victoria Cup triumph underpins the strong foundations the club stands on.
Nestles Rowing Club's June Thorne (stroke), Gail Johnstone (second), Bertrand (third), Megan Tonkin (bow) and Diane Edge (cox) made up the winning Lightweight Four crew at the Women's Interstate Championship in Canberra. Roy Scutcheon was their coach.
The club will celebrate the women's historic feat on Sunday with a 50-year reunion and club day, with Johnstone and Tonkin coming from Sydney and Stawell respectively.
"It's going to be huge," Bertrand said. "The whole crew is still really active, and will all have a row I'm assuming."
With composite crews often formed for representative teams, remarkably all five members of Victoria's state team were selected from Nestles to compete at the championships on Lake Burley Griffen on April 15, 1972.
Victoria was easy winners of the Lightweight Four Championship, beating second-placed NSW by five lengths with a time of three-minutes and 57-seconds.
"I was just so proud of us all," Bertrand said. "We mastered it (...) we were a strong crew."
Bertrand, the eldest of the crew at the time at 23, said all five women "worked for one another".
"And we had very good skill," she said. "It's what probably got us there. And we had very good coaching."
We mastered it (...) we were a strong crew.- Val Bertrand
The crew went on to win the Women's Jubilee Four at the same event, which was open to all club crews.
"Winning the Jubilee Four was a pretty fair effort," Bertrand said. "It's the last race of the day (...) and that would have had heavyweight rowers in it."
Bertrand credits Nestles as a dominant force for its small size, with crews representing it well since as early as the 1963 Australian titles.
"For a little club, we've batted quite high up the order," she said. "It's good to be able to recognise the past for the kids that are coming through now, to make them realise there has been a base set for our rowing club."
Bertrand said it was daunting to travel to Melbourne for training at the time, but credited the support of club members. She said Nestles' club philosophy was never about winning and more about endeavour.
"Being there and doing our best is winning for our crews," she said. "It's always been the philosophy at (Nestles). When you win something like this, it's a reflection on all those things. If you believe in yourself and that your best will get you to your best, if that means winning, that's the bonus."
Any past and present club members are welcome to attend the reunion/club day at Nestles Rowing Club from 10.30am, Sunday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
