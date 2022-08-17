The Standard

Nestles Rowing Club crew to reunite to celebrate 1972 Victoria Cup triumph

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 17 2022 - 8:05am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winning crew: June Thorne, Val Bertrand, Gail Johnstone, Megan Tonkin and Diane Edge in 1972. Picture: Supplied

Val Bertrand says the chance to celebrate an all-Nestles crew's 1972 Victoria Cup triumph underpins the strong foundations the club stands on.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.