Warrnambool cricketer Mark Murphy says he has been given a "new lease on life" after being named this year's Renegades Recruit.
The Brierly Christ Church captain was named winner of the Melbourne Renegades' initiative on Tuesday night, coinciding with his 30th birthday.
He said the experience was the confidence boost he needed to look at more opportunities at a higher level.
"It's easier to get comfortable down here and go through the motions and think a lot might be past you or beyond you," he said. "Turning 30 now, thinking it's all done and dusted, it's leased a new lease on life in me and I can't wait for the next chapter.
"While I can I'll push myself as much as I can and get the most out of myself."
Murphy was overwhelmed with public support swinging in his favour, winning 42 per cent of the vote.
A three-time Warrnambool and District Cricket Association player of the year, Murphy will soon link up with the Renegades' academy team. The team is scheduled to play a series of matches in October against two teams competing in the first round of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, as well as an international T20 club and the Melbourne Stars Academy.
"From now until then it's about getting myself in as good a nick as I can," Murphy said. "Extra training sessions, keeping the body fit and trying to get my skills up as best as I can so when the time comes I can hit it 100 per cent and not leave anything behind."
Murphy will also receive $1000 worth of cricket gear. The Bulls - his home club - will be gifted $2000 of Kookaburra merchandise.
