The Standard

Mark Murphy aiming to make most of Renegades Recruit opportunity

By Meg Saultry
Updated August 17 2022 - 8:03am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHOSEN ONE: Mark Murphy with Recruit head coach Simon Helmot. Picture: Melbourne Renegades

Warrnambool cricketer Mark Murphy says he has been given a "new lease on life" after being named this year's Renegades Recruit.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.