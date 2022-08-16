Police want to identify two men in relation to a theft at the Warrnambool Pontings hardware store.
A police spokesman said the two men entered Pontings Mitre 10 on the corner of Kepler and Lava streets on Tuesday, May 17.
"One of the males has removed a blowtorch from its packaging, placing it in his pocket," he said.
"He proceeded to another aisle, taking a number of heat shrink tubes and concealed them in his clothing.
"These males have exited the store making no attempt to pay for the items."
Anyone with information, or who can identify the men, is requested to contact Constable Michael Mahney at the Warrnambool police station on 55601333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"Police wish to speak to males pictured in the images released as they should be able to assist the progression of the investigation," the spokesman said.
