SOUTH-WEST groups are looking to boost volunteer numbers through presenting at an expo.
Story Dogs is one of more than 40 clubs and organisations presenting at the South West Volunteer Expo at Emmanuel Centre on Saturday from 10am-2pm.
Warrnambool branch co-ordinator Susie Alexander said the school-based program sees dogs and their owners sit with students.
"(It's) usually children with literacy problems or don't get that one-on-one time with anyone at home to read," she said.
"The children read to the dog and it's that non-judgemental environment. "It helps with their confidence and literacy skills."
Volunteers are required for half a day per week.
Another group presenting is Australian Plants Society Warrnambool.
Secretary Kevin Sparrow said its aim was to conserve native plants the wild.
"People don't realise what you can grow in Warrnambool if you know how to do it," he said.
"We tend to grow plants from all over Australia - especially Western Australian banksias and things - people don't often see them around because usually can't get them at the nursery."
The group is looking to entice younger members. It meets at Mozart Hall on the 4th Friday of the month at 8pm.
Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie said the pandemic impacted volunteer numbers.
"Many people are surprised, I know I was, when they find out about the huge variety of volunteering roles on offer."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
