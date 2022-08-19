'Warrior' bees in sentinel hives are scanning the south-west coast for the devastating Varroa Mite but a new app is helping citizen scientists report threats found inland.
'Honeybee pest warriors' in Portland have long kept the region's thriving agricultural industry safe from devastating pests and diseases but one land care group has called for reinforcements.
Basalt to Bay Landcare Network facilitator Lisette Mills said a new app allowed residents to assist.
"The Basalt to Bay Landcare Network is encouraging community members to voluntarily report feral European Honey Bee hives using a new online website form created by the Victorian Recreational Beekeepers Association," she said.
"While the recent incursions and spread of the bee-killing Varroa Mite into Eastern Australia has not resulted in incursions into Victoria, we can all do our bit to assist any future bio-security monitoring by reporting feral honey bee hives."
'BeeWatch' allows the public to register information about the location of wild (feral) and un-managed hives found in trees and knolls, disused outbuildings or wall cavities.
Ms Mills said the small action could have huge payoffs.
"Last week I was travelling to St Helens mapping weeds and noticed bees coming out of a tree with a hollow in it," she said.
"They were feral honey bees and they'd taken the hollow over from the parrots. I noted the location using Google Maps on my phone and I reported it. It's very easy to do - you don't have to be a bee keeper and it might help future bio-security actions should the Varroa mite reach Victoria."
She warned any threat to the pollinators was a threat to agricultural production.
"Honey bees are a critical part of fruit, nut, seed and honey production," Ms Mills said.
"They are the key to the economic strength of so many agricultural and horticultural businesses in Victoria. We can help with this".
The warning comes as bee-keeping surges across the region.
Latest data from Agriculture Victoria shows the number of registered bee-keepers in Victoria has risen by 43 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,000, creating an additional 28,000 hives.
There are 66 registered beekeepers in Warrnambool (268 hives) 61 in Portland (611 hives) and 13 in Orford and Port Fairy (220 hives) though figures would likely be higher taking into consideration those who are yet to register.
It's those unregistered hives that are of most concern - registered bee-keepers are required to test hives for pests and diseases using the sugar-shake, alcohol wash or drone uncapping methods.
Unregistered or un-monitored hives can create feral colonies of bees which become a threat to natural capital.
Agriculture Victoria is working hard to manage the movement of bees to protect the almond industry's annual pollination this month.
If you see or suspect Varroa, you must call the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881.
