The Standard

Calls for south-west residents to report feral hives using 'BeeWatch' amid Varroa Mite concern

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 19 2022 - 1:12am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUSY BEES: South-west citizen scientists are urged to report feral colonies of bees including this hive found by Basalt to Bay Landcare Network facilitator Lisette Mills.

'Warrior' bees in sentinel hives are scanning the south-west coast for the devastating Varroa Mite but a new app is helping citizen scientists report threats found inland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.