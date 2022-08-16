The Standard

Under the Auld Pump: Norm Webster speaks about life's lessons learned

By Tim Auld
August 16 2022 - 7:00am
BATTLER: Norm Webster speaks about his life as a teacher, his cricketing and umpiring days, as well as his health battles over the years. Photos: Supplied

Former school teacher Norm Webster who grew up playing and later umpiring cricket, has been through plenty of life's ups and downs. He goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.

AT A GLANCE

  • Born in Koo Wee Rup on October 14, 1947.
  • Wife: Melissa. Children: Jessica, Matthew and Sophie.
  • Parents: Ken and Jean. Siblings: Margaret, Peter, David, Anthony and Cathie.
  • Education: Waaia Primary School before going to Nathalia High School.
  • Sporting highlight: umpiring a Premier League game of cricket in 2011 between Collingwood and Geelong with David Jones down at the Merrivale Oval.

Where did you spend your early years Norm Webster?

