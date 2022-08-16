Where did you spend your early years Norm Webster?
Advertisement
I grew up around Nathalia in the northern part of Victoria. I was born in Koo Wee Rup before moving to Mount Gambier, but my parents secured a soldier's settlement farm after the Second World War at Nathalia.
The farm comprised 120 acres, and we milked about 150 cows. It used to take about three hours to milk the cows.
They were great days. We never wanted for much. The only downside would have been the television tower we had on the property.
It was about 150 feet high, and if the wind blew badly, we would have bad reception; then, one day, the wind blew the tower over.
My parents never allowed us to watch the television during the week; we had to do our homework of work around the farm.
We were permitted to watch the television on weekends, but if the wind was blowing, we wouldn't be able to see the picture.
I ended up going to teachers' college before I got my first teaching placement at Castlemaine North Primary School in 1969. I taught grade five, and there were 51 students in the class.
Did you stay teaching for very long?
I had one year at Castlemaine North Primary School before doing National Service.
I was based in Sydney for those two years in National Service and returned to be a primary school teacher at Kangaroo Flat Primary School. I then had a few years teaching at Belmont and then Laverton.
My parents had a sheep farm at Willatook, and while I was down there visiting my parents, I met Melissa, and that was one of the best days of my life. Melissa has been a wonderful wife. She's been there in my darkest times with my health.
A teaching job came up at Dennington Primary School, and I headed to the western district in 1987.
I spent four years at Dennington Primary School before going to Warrnambool West Primary School. I taught at Warrnambool West Primary School from 1992 to 2002.
Norm, you mentioned your sporting highlight was umpiring a Premier League down at Merrivale, but before we talk about your umpiring career, did you play much cricket?
I played a lot of cricket. My playing highlight occurred back in 1983 when a dozen mates of mine made the trip to England for the World Cup of cricket. While we were there, we played six games of social cricket.
It was a wonderful experience to go over and play cricket. I had taken nine months off from teaching to go to England. One of the jobs I had while there was to be a groundsman at the cricket ground.
Advertisement
I was fortunate to have played cricket in the Bendigo league and in two premierships before having a hit with Woodend while teaching down at Belmont. I represented the Gisborne Cricket Association in three country week competitions. Hawkesdale was my next cricketing home for 15 years, from 1983 to 1998.
Sadly we never won any flags in that time. I switched over to Koroit, where I played with them from 1998 to 2003. We had some very good players at Koroit back in that era, including Des Douglas, Rob Walsh, Wayne Cooper, Terry Dobson and Terry Hoy.
I missed out on playing in a premiership side with Koroit after I broke my finger in the last home and away game. My cricket career was over as a player at the end of 2003. I wanted to stay in contact with the sport, so I took up umpiring. I've umpired over different levels and really loved filling those roles.
During my umpiring career, I've never umpired Koroit. My son Matthew plays with Koroit, and we live in the town, so I thought it was best I never umpired in their games.
Norm, you mentioned your wife Melissa had been there in your darkest times relating to your health. Do you wish to talk about your health battles?
That's all right. I had a double lung transplant in 2015. My health had been going downhill for a number of years, but it came to a head in 2012. I had a respiratory arrest and couldn't breathe on my own.
Advertisement
I was placed in an induced coma for a week and spent six weeks in the ICU at South West Healthcare. My health picked up slightly for a while before the issues arose again in 2014 when I struggled for my breath. My lung function was under 25 per cent.
I had given up smoking for seven years, but the damage had been done. I probably smoked 20 to 25 cigarettes a day for years, meaning the damage was done.
I was lucky to have given up the smokes, so the doctors had put me on the waiting list for a lung transplant.
I had a very emotional time in January 2015 when I walked my daughter Jess down the aisle at her wedding. I was worried in the lead-up to the wedding that I would not be able to walk her down the aisle, but I did; it was a very emotional day for our family.
Norm, how is your health now?
Let's just say I have some good days and bad days. I had a triple heart by-pass in 2021. I spent 11 weeks in the Alfred Hospital before coming home to Koroit.
Advertisement
I've been very lucky to have received the best medical attention at Alfred and Southwest Healthcare over the years. The doctors and nurses at both hospitals have been sensational.
I don't like lecturing people, but a lot of my health problems have been self-inflicted; as I said earlier, I've been a heavy smoker, and if I had my way again, I would not smoke.
The good thing that has come out of my bad health is our three children will never smoke after seeing what I've gone through with my health.
I'm still registered as a cricket umpire, and I would love to think I may umpire some games this season.
MORE SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.