More than a year after the position was vacated, Warrnambool City Council has appointed a new community development director.
Ingrid Bishop will start in the role on September 12, taking over from Jodie McNamara who had been acting in the role for several months before taking up a role with Moyne Shire Council earlier this month as its new economy and place director.
Advertisement
Warrnambool has been without a permanent community development director since June last year when Vikki King - who had also served as interim chief executive officer for 11 months - left the position.
The council's chief executive officer Peter Schneider welcomed Ms Bishop to the role.
"She brings a wealth of strategic, community corporate and operational experience and expertise gained from 20 years in general management positions across local government, state government and the private sector," Mr Schneider said.
Ms Bishop said she would be able to support the council's workforce and its residents in a meaningful and relevant way.
"I have a strong focus on the customer experience and making it happen, balanced against legislative obligations and transparent governance," she said.
"Councils are becoming more contemporary in their approach to engagement, planning, service delivery, financial management and being innovative which in the past has always been public sector attributes."
Ms Bishop said having grown up near Mt Gambier, Warrnambool and the Great Ocean Road were frequent family holiday destinations.
"When my own children were young, we continued the tradition and have now settled permanently nearby," she said.
"It's a beautiful part of the world with many unique attractions, challenges and opportunities, all attributes of the area that enticed me to the role.
"It's a privilege to have this opportunity to lead council's community development directorate and I'm very excited to be a part of the city and the Warrnambool community."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.