The Standard

Warrnambool council appoints new director after 12-month wait

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 18 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool City Council will welcome a new director to its team next month.

More than a year after the position was vacated, Warrnambool City Council has appointed a new community development director.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.