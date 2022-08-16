The Standard

Premiership Bulldog Paddy Mahony excited to get stuck into WDFNL finals series

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 16 2022 - 7:21am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HUNGRY: Paddy Mahony is looking to lead Panmure on-field in its qualifying final. Picture: Anthony Brady

Panmure's Paddy Mahony is looking to lead through experience when it kick-starts its finals campaign on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.