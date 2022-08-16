Panmure's Paddy Mahony is looking to lead through experience when it kick-starts its finals campaign on Saturday.
Mahony, 30, is one of five players to feature in Panmure's last Warrnambool and District league premiership in 2013.
Knowing how few and far between successful flag bids can be, Mahony is excited at the prospect of being back in the premiership conversation.
"I definitely didn't appreciate it at the time," he said of the 2013 flag. "We played in a grand final in 2014 and lost and it's been tough to get back ever since.
"As you get older, you realise, I'm 30 now and it's not going to happen every day. You've got to take your chance."
Mahony said the Bulldogs had steadying built through recruitment since an elimination final loss to Old Collegians in 2019 but hadn't seen the fruit of their labour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been a long time coming," he said. "We've looked our top-three spot in for a good month now, so we've had one eye on the finals. We just can't wait to get into it."
Panmure remains full of respect for the opposition ahead of its qualifying final against Kolora-Noorat,
Mahony said clubs such as Kolora-Noorat and minor premiers Nirranda had a raft of finals experience to contend with.
"We've going to have to be really good on the day to knock them two off," he said.
Mahony said finals success would come by keeping things simple.
"It's the same sort of game but it's just magnified a bit more," he said. "Possession means a bit more and every goals means a lot. You've just got to do the basics well."
Mahony has turned his attention to coaching in recent years, taking on an assistant role under senior coach Chris Bant. He said he enjoyed the tactical side of football and looked to impact the game through leadership rather than individual stats.
"You don't judge yourself on kicks and handballs anymore," he said.
Mahony said a younger group, made up of past Panmure juniors who are now in the 19-21-year-old bracket, was leading the way.
"They're really spurring us on and become our better players now," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
