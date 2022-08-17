This highly regarded generational dairy farm has superior structural improvements and naturally fertile soil types. While it is a very well respected, fully-equipped property, it would be easily adapted for beef and prime lamb pursuits.
The land comprises 422 acres of productive and fertile milking country, supported by a 30 swingover herringbone dairy with ACRs, Larson stall gates, auto draft, feed system and 330 cow holding yard.
There is a designated calf and machinery shed and laneways to all 35 paddocks.
The naturally rich soils allow for low fertiliser inputs while highly responsive to nitrogen and sulphur, and is sown to a mix of perennial prairie grass and lucerne pastures, plus annual and bi-annual rye grasses.
There are two homes on the property. The main home (circa 2000) is set among established picturesque well-manicured garden, and has four bedrooms, two large living areas, alfresco outdoor dining and two bathrooms.
The original weatherboard home also has four bedrooms and three living areas.
