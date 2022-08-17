The Standard

High production dairy farm on rich volcanic soils

August 17 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This highly regarded generational dairy farm has superior structural improvements and naturally fertile soil types. While it is a very well respected, fully-equipped property, it would be easily adapted for beef and prime lamb pursuits.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.