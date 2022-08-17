Skills to help you prepare Advertising Feature

PREPARED: Students who meet the challenges of VCE grasp the content of each subject, understand the big picture and know what is expected in each area of study. Photo: Supplied

The final years of secondary school are often characterised by stress, mixed with raw ambition. Students are working hard to navigate their future and are often juggling study with part-time work and social commitments.



But like any challenge in life, successful study needs to be met with careful consideration and a sense of calm.

Students who are successful in studying VCE are those who ask questions. "It is not about asking the right question, but being open to seeking help, asking for clarification and being curious to learn from others," says The Hamilton and Alexandra College's Deputy Principal of Teaching and Learning, Susan Bradbeer.



"Students who have the capacity to reflect on their learning and celebrate their achievements, as well as note the areas that require attention, are the ones that demonstrate a commitment to lifelong learning."

At The Hamilton and Alexandra College, students develop an appropriate workflow both at school and home in preparation for a future world of work and study. The school has a proud tradition of supporting students to achieve a confident future.



VCE students are experimenting with the balance between the challenges of being a student and enjoying life. Promoting student wellbeing cannot be divorced from fundamental skills like being organised.

Teaching staff at the College say the partnership between students, teachers and parents is vital, especially when students are completing the VCE.



The ability to listen to teachers, mentors and students in class or study groups, and work with parents/guardians is also paramount to a successful VCE experience. Students cannot complete the VCE without the help and support of others.

Mrs Bradbeer has these quick tips for reading, writing and exam preparation

Read fast and slow, obtain the big picture and the detail

Set aside time in your schedule to read chapters of the textbook, your novel or articles

Note taking - practise a format and style of notetaking such as Cornell Notes, to help you organise your ideas and track the content in a systematic way

Highlighting is not notetaking - a three-year-old can use a highlighter

Regular writing practise, even at the sentence level can pay dividends in the VCE. One sentence becomes a paragraph, and several paragraphs becomes an essay

Experiment with sentence starters and try out new ways of structuring your writing

Glossary of key words - know the key terms in your subject and practise how to action them

Keep your own list of new words and expand your vocabulary

Capture examples of exam style questions where these key words are being used

Start exam revision early - short answer questions, parts of the paper, seek feedback

Mrs Bradbeer says feedback is the only way students can progress. "Clear, timely, relevant feedback from the teacher will help students to take the next steps, to advance thinking and find new ways to approach the tasks of the VCE," she says.



"Parents can support students here, in asking them how they will action the feedback and what they will do to develop new skills."