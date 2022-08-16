The Standard
Breaking

Police investigating incident during cancelled under 18 game

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 16 2022 - 3:38am, first published 12:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Club claims brawl sparked after opposition player walks through team huddle

Merrivale Football Netball Club claims a South Rovers player walking through the Tigers' team huddle at quarter-time sparked an under 18 all-in brawl.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.