Club claims brawl sparked after opposition player walks through team huddle

Merrivale Football Netball Club claims a South Rovers player walking through the Tigers' team huddle at quarter-time sparked an under 18 all-in brawl.
The club's committee members released a statement on Tuesday, clarifying the Tigers' position.
The under 18 clash between South Rovers and Merrivale was called off on Saturday morning after a South Rovers player was knocked out.
That led to an ambulance being called and the player being taken to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
The game was called off by the club umpires after the player being knocked out sparked a melee.
The Merrivale statement said the game was played in good spirits during the first quarter.
"An officiating umpire stated that what was to follow was certainly unexpected and not reflective of the manner of the game that was being played," the statement read.
"We believe the melee started after a South Rovers player walked through the Merrivale quarter-time huddle and what followed was equally participated in by both clubs.
"We witnessed South Rovers officials manhandling our players, including one player being placed in a headlock.
"Our internal investigation is continuing and as stated in our first statement, any form of violence is strictly against our club policy and is not condoned in any way.
"We look forward to working with the WDFNL (Warrnambool District Football Netball League) and assisting them with their investigation."
South Rovers has requested the WDFNL conduct an investigation into the incident, which was confirmed by league administrator Peter Martin.
Parents of the player knocked out are understood to be considering making statements to police.
A report was made to Warrnambool police on Saturday morning and officers attended, but no immediate action was taken.
Warrnambool police Senior Sergeant Brett Jackson confirmed on Tuesday police were now investigating the incident.
He requested any witnesses to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 - especially any one who had video footage.
