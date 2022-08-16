The Standard

Warrnambool man pleads guilty to Naringal firearm burglary

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
August 16 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man steals guns, slices driver in week-long crime spree

A Warrnambool man sliced another man with an industrial knife and stole three long-arm rifles during a week-long crime spree, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.