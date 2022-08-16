IF you want to be a teacher's pet, make sure you check out Warrnambool College Productions' School of Rock musical at the Lighthouse Theatre.
Based on the 2003 film, School of Rock tells the story of Dewey Finn, a failed wannabe rock star who poses as his friend to earn extra cash as a substitute teacher. Director Rebecca Grey said the production had a cast of 30 students, 10 band members and 15 crew, along with teacher and parent helpers.
"This year we have a lot of new cast members to the stage," Ms Grey said.
She said the script from the film was unchanged. "It's what the people love about the movie," Ms Grey said.
"It's got a lot of the quotable lines in it. All the songs from the movie are in the musical but we've got some additional ones as well."
Ms Grey praised the resilience and enthusiasm of the students who had been putting together the show since February.
"Considering we've had some obstacles with illness and absence with isolation and COVID-19 - this is the fastest the show has come together," she said.
She said it was three years since the school staged a show at the Lighthouse Theatre. "They've been doing rehearsals twice a week - on Sundays and then Tuesdays after school," Ms Grey said.
"If they've missed rehearsals they've watched the footage. I think it's a credit to the kids how amazing the show is."
School of Rock is on August 18-20 from 7.30pm with a 1.30pm session on Saturday. Tickets via lighthousetheatre.com.au.
