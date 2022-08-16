Seals are finding their way to Port Fairy, but their arrival has come with a warning to leave them be.
A number of juvenile seals have been spotted in the Martins Point area.
While the seals may be adorable to look at, Moyne Shire Council is warning locals and visitors to keep their distance.
People are being asked to keep at least 30 metres away from any seal they see, while those walking dogs are required to stay 50 metres away.
It is a natural occurrence for seals to come onto land, whether that be at the wharf or on the beach, for periods of rest.
Any attempted, or perceived contact, from humans can cause the seals to flee and in the process put them at risk or be aggressive to humans.
Anyone who spots a seal and has concerns for its health is encouraged to contact the department of environment, land, water and planning.
Seals have long taken up residence in the wharf area of the Moyne River in Port Fairy.
While they add to the ambience of the area, they can also be underestimated when it comes to how adversarial they can be when they are in close proximity to humans.
When ambulance were called to tend to the woman, the seal made a dash at one of the officers, who managed to just avoid being bitten.
The women who was bitten had to undergo surgery to her upper leg as a result of the bite.
