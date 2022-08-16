The Warrnambool and District league football finals is set to be one of the most even in recent memory, according to outgoing South Rovers coach Adam Matheson.
Nirranda, Panmure, Kolora-Noorat, Merrivale and Russells Creek will battle it out for one precious piece of silverware - the first since 2019 - when the finals kick off on Saturday.
"It's probably the most open finals series for a while," Matheson said.
"Defensively Nirranda are really hard to crack, the Power probably have the most firepower up forward but Panmure spread the ground really well.
"It's a difficult one to pick to be honest and it might come down to injuries and who is lucky enough to stay healthy and weather conditions.
"You can't pick it from this far out."
Current Dennington coach Ben Thornton said after seeing all the sides up close this season he was tipping Chris Bant's group to go all the way.
"I'll still go with Panmure, I stand by it - the way they play the footy is really gutsy," he said.
"They love to run and link, they've got some very handy players in there like Louis Kew, Wilbur Pomorin and Tyler Murnane in their engine room and when you go deep it's hard to stop three big blokes in Banty, Jesse Dalton and Roachey (Daniel Roache).
"They're still my pick at this stage, I rate them pretty highly."
