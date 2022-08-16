The Standard

A 46-year-old man is claimed to have breached an intervention order hundreds of times


By Andrew Thomson
August 16 2022 - 12:00am
Man who posted intimate images of ex on social media granted bail

A Burwood man who posted naked images of his former Hamilton partner on social media has been released on bail despite breaching an intervention order hundreds of times.

