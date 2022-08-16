Man who allegedly posted intimate images of ex on social media granted bail

A Burwood man who posted naked images of his former Hamilton partner on social media has been released on bail despite breaching an intervention order hundreds of times, it is being claimed.
The 46-year-old lives with his grandmother in Burwood and claims to have driven to Hamilton at the weekend to go to Bunnings and buy a tool box.
He successfully applied for bail after being arrested on the outskirts of Hamilton at the weekend.
He was charged and remanded in custody for a string of offending after the end of a relationship.
The man's 15 charges include distributing an intimate image, breaching intervention orders hundreds of times and possessing methamphetamine.
Hamilton police Senior Constable Anthony McMahon told the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday the man was arrested on Saturday.
He said an intervention order had been put in place on December 8 but the man breached it more than 300 times calling the woman just in February.
He also emailed her friends and family saying she was engaging in sex work, sent screenshots and emailed witnesses to pass on messages.
In July he allegedly opened new email accounts, posted images of the woman in underwear as well as naked images on social media.
He was arrested on Saturday on the outskirts of Hamilton and taken to the city's police station where during an interview he explained he called and sent messages when he felt depressed, police say.
He reportedly said he wanted closure after the end of a relationship.
The man has no priors court appearances but has outstanding criminal charges listed for September 7, involving four breaches of an IVO, including a 16-minute recording of him crying and apologising.
Senior Constable McMahon said the man knew where the victim lived and had a complete disregard for court orders.
"There's a fair risk he'll go to that house," he said, adding it was a poor excuse to say he drove from Burwood to Hamilton to go to Bunnings.
Lawyer Natasha Jayasuriya said her instructions were that the man drove to Hamilton to deliver paperwork to engage a local lawyer.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the man had been charged with multiple offences after the victim was granted a three-year IVO but he had no priors.
He said the breaches were persistent but not at the upper end for that type of offending.
The man was bailed until September 7 to appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court with conditions including that he not contact witnesses, comply with all the requirements of his IVO as well as the court integrated services program and not be within 100km of Hamilton.
The accused was warned that if he again breached the order he should be prepared to spend time in custody.
