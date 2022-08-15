Unlicensed woman busted in unregistered car with stolen number plates fitted

A Warrnambool woman already on three counts of bail for multiple offences has been caught allegedly unlicensed driving an unregistered car fitted with stolen number plates.
The 39-year-old was seen driving in Warrnambool's Koroit Street on Monday.
She was intercepted by police officers and checks revealed she did not have a valid driver's licence.
The vehicle was also not registered and the number plates fitted had been reported stolen to police on Monday morning.
She was arrested, taken to Warrnambool police station where she was interviewed and charged with offences including handling stolen goods - the number plates .
Because the woman was already on at least three sets of bail, she was remanded in custody to appear in Warrnambool court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing.
The woman is well known to police and has an extensive prior criminal history.
Prosecutors are expected to oppose bail, claiming the woman is an unacceptable risk of continuing to commit offences.
Long-time senior journalist
