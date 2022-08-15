Police hold fears for pregnant woman after assault incident reported

Police have expressed grave fears for the welfare of a 13-week pregnant Camperdown woman following an alleged family violence incident last Friday night.
A man in his late 30s appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday morning where he made an unsuccessful bail application.
Advertisement
He has been charged with assault-related offences, breaching an intervention order and committing offences while on bail.
He cannot be named as that would identify the alleged victim.
Camperdown police Senior Constable Paul Marsland told the court officers were contacted at 11.35pm last Friday.
He said the alleged victim attended the home of another woman late Friday night.
The resident said the alleged victim had a room at the Manifold Motor Inn and invited her partner to attend despite there being an intervention order in place banning contact.
That intervention order was put in place on July 22.
It was alleged the couple spent two hours together before they argued, the man grabbed the woman around the neck, put her in a headlock, she broke free by dropping to the ground and he then punched her to the right side of the face.
It was feared the woman could have suffered a fractured nose and she slapped the man back to the face.
The woman declined to make a statement to police when they arrived but her version of events was recorded on police body-worn cameras.
Then during a 40-minute trip to hospital the woman described allegedly receiving a continual stream of abusive and threatening text messages, including threats of physical harm and a comment that she might as well have an abortion.
She also described allegedly receiving an intimate image of herself which she feared would be distributed.
The woman read out the threats she received, which was recorded on police body-worn cameras, but she would not hand over her mobile phone or make a statement.
On Saturday the woman attended the Camperdown police station and provided a different version of events.
The court heard she told her partner she was going to commit suicide, he took a knife off her and she fell down striking her face.
The man's version of events was similar and he said he spent no more than 10 minutes at the motel after arriving with a male friend.
The male friend also provided a statement to police which was similar to the version provided by the couple.
However, police reviewed CCTV footage from the motel which showed the man and his friend were at the motel for one hour and 18 minutes.
Advertisement
The footage showed the man pushing the woman to the back.
When confronted with the video footage the male friend broke down saying the woman and man made him provide a statement mirroring their version of events.
Police opposed bail saying the man posed a risk to the woman and his friend.
It's expected police will also investigate laying charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
The man has extensive prior court appearances for assault and breaching intervention orders.
Police claim he also is a risk of endangering witnesses.
Advertisement
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa denied bail and remanded the man in custody until September 12.
He said while the alleged victim had not provided a statement there was evidence through the police body-worn camera footage.
The magistrate said if the charges were proven the man would have a significant term of imprisonment imposed.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.