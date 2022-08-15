The Standard

A Camperdown man in his late 30s has had his bail application refused


By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 15 2022 - 3:52am, first published 3:48am
Police hold fears for pregnant woman after assault incident reported

Police have expressed grave fears for the welfare of a 13-week pregnant Camperdown woman following an alleged family violence incident last Friday night.



Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

