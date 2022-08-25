New housing for ex-service personnel will be established in Warrnambool to cater for a growing need for affordable veteran accommodation.
It is one of three housing projects of its kind to be established in a regional centre.
At a cost of more than $1 million, an existing apartment building has been purchased in the city centre and will soon be refurbished.
Vasey RSL Care, is co-ordinating the project and currently provides 279 accommodation units for the ex-service community across Victoria.
The Warrnambool site will include six units, each with two bedrooms. Each unit is expected to house a single occupant, based on other similar accommodation models it runs.
The property will settle in the coming weeks and its first residents are due to move in in the new year.
Details of the housing project were released at a Melbourne Legacy dinner in Warrnambool on Thursday night.
Vasey RSL Care chief executive Janna Voloshin said she was excited to continue its regional Victoria expansion and Warrnambool was "a progressive community".
Mrs Voloshin said they wanted to provide long-term affordable veteran housing in the city and occupants would rent the unit at a reduced rate.
Warrnambool was chosen because of the city's existing ex-service community, veteran support agencies and its wider community.
The city also has RSL Active, a supportive grassroots network of more than 200 ex-service people and their families who have connected through their shared military experience.
Mrs Voloshin said Vasey RSL Care's roots dated back to World War I.
As part of its 2021-25 strategic plan it wanted to be relevant and respond to changing demographics and younger veterans' increased housing needs.
About a third of Vasey RSL Care's new residents each year are younger veterans, with many having faced unique and often unmet challenges in securing accommodation and transitioning to civilian life.
Annually about 6000 service men and women leave the Australian Defence Force and Department of Veterans' Affairs figures show veteran numbers are expected to rise by more than 21 per cent by 2029.
The Melbourne Legacy dinner was held to launch the Victorian Veteran Family Services (VVFS) to regional Victoria. The program is to support families of veterans during the Royal Commission into defence and veteran suicides.
About 120 people from ex-service and community organisations attended the dinner at the Lady Bay Resort, including guests from Melbourne and Canberra.
It included various presentations and keynote speaker and East Timor veteran Chris Rantall from Walking Off The War Within, a walk for to honour fallen service people who've taken their own lives.
