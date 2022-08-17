The Standard
What's on

Kids with Capes launch EP at The Whalers Hotel's Highline bar + lounge on August 20

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 17 2022 - 3:49am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BAND: Kids with Capes, from left, Nick Gleeson, Sam Grayson, Shae O'Flaherty, Andrew Christodoulou and Ashar Bethell-Thwaites. Picture: Robin Sharrock

WARRNAMBOOL musician Sam Grayson - known for the early 2000s earworm Do it with Madonna - used his downtime in COVID-19 lockdowns putting together a new band.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.