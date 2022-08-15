YEARS of wear and tear riding horses have taken their toll on the knees of popular Warrnambool jumps jockey Braidon Small. Small, 31, was absent from Sunday's jumps meeting at Coleraine and will be missing from the riding ranks for the last jumps day at Ballarat on August 28.
"I've been in a lot of pain with both my knees," he said. "I can't wait until I get them both cleaned out in Melbourne on September 6. My right knee is worse, and that goes back to a trial fall about five years ago. The surgeon has said I'm too young to get my knees replaced, but he'll clean them out, and hopefully, I will not be in much pain. I've also had a few issues with my right shoulder after a fall, but it's not too bad now. I've had a cortisone injection, which has helped it."
Small is disappointed he'll miss the ride on promising jumper Yulong Place in the $350,000 Grand National Steeplechase at Ballarat on August 28 after he rode the seven-year-old into second place in the Crisp Steeplechase at Sandown on August 7. "Yulong Place will not get my weight in the Grand National Steeplechase," he said. "My riding weight is 66kgs, but Yulong Place will have a lighter weight in the Grand National Steeplechase, and I will not be able to ride at that weight. It's a real shame I can't ride Yulong Place because I reckon he'll be a good chance. I won steeplechases on him at Hamilton and Warrnambool earlier this year before finishing second in the Thackeray Steeplechase and then the Crisp. Flying Agent looks the one to beat on his current form, but I reckon Yulong Place is a really good place chance."
Simon Ryan will use a flat maiden race as the final stepping stone for his tough jumper Police Camp to the $350,000 Grand National Steeplechase at Ballarat on August 28. The popular Warrnambool trainer said Police Camp, who ran second in the Grand Annual Steeplechase in May, needs the flat race over 2350 metres at his home before Victoria's last jumps feature for 2022.
"The 2350 metre flat race should sharpen Police Camp up for the Grand National Steeplechase," Ryan said. "Police Camp has had a great campaign with a second placing in the Annual, a third in the Brierly and a fourth in the Thackeray Steeplechase. We just need a heavy track at Ballarat. All his best form is on heavy ground, and I'm confident the 4500 metres of the Grand National will be no worries as he's run a strong second in the Grand Annual. Flying Agent is the horse to beat. He's got great form going into the Grand National, but I would be satisfied with a placing by Police Camp." From his 28 jumps starts, Police Camp has won four and been placed on seven occasions.
Mr Lincoln rewarded Tower Hill trainer Chris Ryan for his patience, winning a maiden over 2400 metres at Bendigo on Sunday. The four-year-old having his fourth race start after being purchased for $2000 at the 2019 Inglis weanling sale beat Larabelle by more than three lengths to take out the $37,500 contest.
Ryan said Mr Lincoln, who Teo Nugent rode, is crying out for distance races. "The shorter distances in his first couple of races were unsuitable for Mr Lincoln," he said. "Mr Lincoln is bred to get out over more ground. He ticks another box as he's good on heavy tracks. We've just taken our time with him. I think we may give him one or two more runs before we give him a break." With Sunday's victory, Mr Lincoln took his stake earnings to more than $21,000.
Versatile jockey Aaron Lynch took the riding honours at Coleraine on Sunday. Lynch rode three winners on the seven-race program - two over the jumps and one in a high-weight race. He was successful on Castrofrancaru in a maiden hurdle and Heir To The Throne in a restricted hurdle. His flat winner was Let's Atom. Irish-born jockey Willie McCarthy booted home two winners. He won the Great Western Steeplechase on Roland Garros, and Davelliom was successful in a highweight flat race over 2250 metres.
Warrnambool trainers Daniel Bowman, Tom Dabernig and Aaron Purcell are among a big group of trainers who have entered horses for the $1.5 million Blue Diamond Stakes in 2023. Bowman put in three entries while Dabernig entered 16, and Purcell nominated two for Victoria's richest two-year-old race to be run on February 25. In total, 1544 juveniles were entered for the rich race over 1200 metres. Champion trainer Gai Waterhouse who trains in partnership with Adrian Bott, entered 117 horses, while Winslow training export Ciaron Maher put in 114 nominations.
The 2023 Blue Diamond will be run at Sandown as Caulfield undergoes renovations. Two heats of the Blue Diamond Previews are set to run on January 26 before two Preludes take place on February 11, with the Blue Diamond Final on February 25. First Acceptances ($350) for the Blue Diamond Stakes are at noon on November 15.
Jumps jockey Chris McCarthy was outed for six jumps-highweight races after he failed to ride I'll Be Gone out for two strides near the 50-metre mark at Coleraine on Sunday. His suspension began at midnight on August 14 and concludes after the sixth jumps-highweight race at Ballarat on August 28. Stewards thought his actions may have impacted the result of the race.
