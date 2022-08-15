The Standard

Braidon Small misses jumps meeting at Coleraine with knee issues

By Tim Auld
Updated August 15 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 11:30pm
IN PAIN: Jockey Braidon Small in the winners circle after the Galleywood in 2018. He is currently out of action due to his knees. Picture: Rob Gunstone

YEARS of wear and tear riding horses have taken their toll on the knees of popular Warrnambool jumps jockey Braidon Small. Small, 31, was absent from Sunday's jumps meeting at Coleraine and will be missing from the riding ranks for the last jumps day at Ballarat on August 28.

