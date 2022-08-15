Small is disappointed he'll miss the ride on promising jumper Yulong Place in the $350,000 Grand National Steeplechase at Ballarat on August 28 after he rode the seven-year-old into second place in the Crisp Steeplechase at Sandown on August 7. "Yulong Place will not get my weight in the Grand National Steeplechase," he said. "My riding weight is 66kgs, but Yulong Place will have a lighter weight in the Grand National Steeplechase, and I will not be able to ride at that weight. It's a real shame I can't ride Yulong Place because I reckon he'll be a good chance. I won steeplechases on him at Hamilton and Warrnambool earlier this year before finishing second in the Thackeray Steeplechase and then the Crisp. Flying Agent looks the one to beat on his current form, but I reckon Yulong Place is a really good place chance."