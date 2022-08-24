The Standard

University of Newcastle science challenge visits Warrnambool

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 24 2022 - 5:16am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students anxiously cheered on their classmates at an engaging workshop where their engineering skills were put to the test.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.