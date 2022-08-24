Students anxiously cheered on their classmates at an engaging workshop where their engineering skills were put to the test.
Year nine and ten students from Brauer and King's colleges competed in the Science and Engineering Challenge at Deakin University.
Advertisement
The 60 teens participated in various activities throughout the day to earn points for their school, as part of the University of Newcastle-run event in August.
The day culminated in a bridge building challenge with students from each school working together to construct a bridge to see which one could hold the most weight.
King's College was the winning school.
Science, maths, technology and engineering (STEM) educator Brooke Jensen said the day's competitive nature added enthusiasm and excitement to the activities.
She said many jobs used STEM and each area fostered a number of transferable skills.
Science is not just about working in a lab which is often the stereotype, she said.
"That's the biggest misconception in schools sometimes, so getting the kids to be creative and working as a team and using critical thinking transfer into any science or STEM-related job," she said.
Compared to city-based schools, students in regional schools often miss out in participating in events like this.- Allister Rouse
"It's those hidden skills that they don't necessarily realise they're doing."
King's College principal Allister Rouse said he was passionate about STEM education.
"Compared to city-based schools, students in regional schools often miss out in participating in events like this," Mr Rouse said.
"As the world of work changes around us, students need to be equipped with skills that match. Hosting the Science and Engineering Challenge in Warrnambool helps open students' eyes to possible future career options."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.