Banned driver who refused to pull over for police expected to be jailed

A disqualified Warrnambool driver who twice refused to stop for police when ordered to pull over is being assessed for a community corrections order.
Daniel Jason Byrne , 32, of Raglan Parade, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to a range of driving-related offences.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Paul Harris told the court that on July 2 last year police attended at an Elizabeth Street address in Port Fairy just before 5.30pm.
That area was regarded as a high volume crime hotspot and officers noticed a BMW wagon was parked at a property with no number plates and extremely dark tinted windows.
Officers waited nearby for an hour before Byrne left in the vehicle.
When they turned on their emergency lights to intercept the vehicle, Byrne took off at a fast rate of speed, turning into Philip Street and then onto the Princes Highway.
Officers described the BMW as travelling at a dangerous speed in a residential area and the driver deliberately evading police.
Checks found the vehicle had a suspended Victorian registration and Byne was not the holder of a valid driver's licence.
Police went to his Warrnambool address in the following days and his vehicle was seized and impounded at a cost of more than $1000.
On the morning of May 25 this year the BMW was seen leaving an address in Port Fairy.
Koroit police took up a position in Lake View Road and the driver of the BMW looked at police and increased his speed as he went past.
Police officers turned on their emergency lights and the BMW wagon accelerated away.
Police sped up to 118km/h before stopping their efforts to pull over the wagon.
Checks found Byrne's licence was disqualified from driving for four years on January 31 this year.
Police caught up with Byrne at the Coleraine Hotel in early June, interviewed him, but he denied failing to stop on Lake View Road, saying he was at his grandmother's house having a shower.
Police also intercepted Byrne about noon on April 13 driving the BMW wagon in Sackville Street, Port Fairy.
His BMW was impounded, attracting storage and towing fees of more than $1000.
Byrne has twice previously refused to take a drug oral fluid test and was caught driving while suspended in 2015.
Lawyer Jarrod Lee said his client was still in custody and it was expected a jail sentence would be imposed.
He said Byrne's brother died at an early age and his client suffered an acquired brain injury in an accident.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa ordered that Byrne be assessed for his suitability to do a CCO and returned to court on Thursday to be sentenced.
Long-time senior journalist
