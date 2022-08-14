Five men remanded in custody to appear in court

It's going to be a busy day in the Warrnambool court on Monday with five men remanded in custody during the weekend.
They are all expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for separate bail/remand hearings.
There were already 67 cases listed for mention on Monday as the Warrnambool court tries to clear a backlog only added to by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 46-year-old Burwood man was arrested in Hamilton on Saturday and will face court on 15 charges, including the jailable offence of distributing an intimate image in breach of a court order.
His other charges include possessing methamphetamine and heroin.
A 40-year-old Port Fairy man found drunk in the Port Fairy footy club rooms on Saturday morning will also appear in court.
He was released from custody on Saturday but was arrested again on Sunday after allegedly stealing alcohol from the Warrnambool IGA supermarket.
He is well known to POrt Fairy and Warrnambool police.
A 41-year-old Portland man will also appear in court on charges of breaching bail, driving offences, theft of number plates and petrol drive-offs.
Another Portland man, 31, is also currently residing in the Warrnambool police station cells after being arrested and charged with trespass, making threats to kill and committing offences while on bail.
And a 39-year-old Camperdown man well known to police was arrested late on Friday and will appear in court today on assault-related charges.
