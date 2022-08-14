The Standard

Warrnambool, Casterton and Port Fairy are expecting top temperatures of 14 degrees

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 14 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cloudy: In Warrnambool at 7am looking north up Kepler Street it was 8.7 degrees, felt like 5.0 and there has been 4.8mm of rain since 9am yesterday. Today's expected top is 14 degrees.

Today across the south-west will be cloudy, with a very high chance of showers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.