Today across the south-west will be cloudy, with a very high chance of showers.
Winds will be westerly 30 to 45 km/h tending south-westerly 20 to 30 km/h in the late evening.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 8.7 degrees, felt like just 5.0 and there has been 4.8mm of rain since 9am yesterday.
Warrnambool, Casterton and Port Fairy are expecting top temperatures of 14 degrees, Ararat, Mortlake and Heywood 13 degrees, Hamilton, Portland and Colac 12 degrees.
A deep low pressure system off the north coast of Tasmania is directing a moist west to south-westerly air stream across Victoria.
The low will move away to the east today as a high pressure system moves over the Bight.
The high will move over eastern South Australia by Tuesday night, extending a ridge south across western Victoria as a series of cold fronts approach the Bight.
North-westerly winds will freshen on Wednesday as the first front approaches Bass Strait, before sliding away to the southeast early Thursday ahead of a stronger front which will cross Victoria on Thursday night.
For the week ahead - tomorrow showers will ease but there's a 90 per cent chance of between 2-4mm with a top of 14 degrees, increasing showers are back on the agenda for Wednesday with between 4-6mm predicted with a top of 14, Thursday is going to be wet, between 8-15mm with a top of 15, Friday will be much the same, between 8-10mm of rain with a top of 13 degrees, Saturday there's a 95 per cent chance of between 2-5mm of rain with a top of 13 and on Sunday we're looking at a top of 14 and a 50 per cent chance of between zero and one millimetre of rain.
