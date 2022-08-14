For the week ahead - tomorrow showers will ease but there's a 90 per cent chance of between 2-4mm with a top of 14 degrees, increasing showers are back on the agenda for Wednesday with between 4-6mm predicted with a top of 14, Thursday is going to be wet, between 8-15mm with a top of 15, Friday will be much the same, between 8-10mm of rain with a top of 13 degrees, Saturday there's a 95 per cent chance of between 2-5mm of rain with a top of 13 and on Sunday we're looking at a top of 14 and a 50 per cent chance of between zero and one millimetre of rain.