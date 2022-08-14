Erratic driving ends in loss of licence for motorist

A motorcycle rider has lost his licence after police spotted the man driving erratically on Saturday at Weerite.
Camperdown police Acting Sergeant Adam Johnston said the rider's irresponsible actions could have caused a fatality and showed a disregard for other road users.
Acting Sergeant Johnston said the Greenvale man was travelling on the Princes Highway on Saturday at 2pm when he was pulled over.
"He was intercepted after police observed him riding erratically," Acting Sergeant Johnston said.
The 44-year-old man was pulled over at Weerite, about seven kilometres east of Camperdown.
Acting Sergeant Johnston said his blood alcohol reading that was above the legal limit of .05 but would not be drawn on the figure.
"It was above the prescribed limit," he said.
Acting Sergeant Johnston said the man, who was travelling east towards Melbourne, would lose his licence for six months.
"Police are disappointed that a motorcyclist would be consuming alcohol and riding in these weather conditions," he said. "It shows a disregard for the safety of other road users."
