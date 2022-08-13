LONG-time fans found the ideal spot, put out their deckchairs and threw their support behind their football team on Saturday.
Peter Down, Geoff Harradine and George Roche were among the faithful to roll through the gates at Gardens Oval to watch Port Fairy's senior team return to the field following a forfeit a week prior.
Mr Down, whose son Alistair holds the Seagulls' games record, said the Hampden league club gave him a chance to "have a yarn" with like-minded people.
"The club is lacking players now, as you can see with the scores, but hopefully we can keep it going because we have a lot of young kids coming through - lot of netballers and junior footballers," Mr Down, who turns 80 next week, said.
"We hope to battle through these times and see better times."
Mr Roche, 82, said the club was the heartbeat of the community.
The former president, who was also on the committee for 27 years, has followed the club since moving to the area 47 years ago.
"For country areas, they need football and without it, it takes away enjoyment for most people," he said.
The Seagulls suffered a 121-point loss to Warrnambool but provided fans like Mr Roche with some highlights.
"(Radush Mohan's) goal was the best goal anybody's kicked for Port Fairy all year," he said.
For Mr Harradine, 67, the club became a way to immerse himself in the community after moving to Port Fairy five years ago.
"You support your local team," he said.
"It's good enjoyment and you have a beer and a talk after the game."
Port Fairy senior coach Winis Imbi said the senior forfeit was the only option understood its impact reverberated around the community.
"I had tea with a group of old supporters who are really staunch and it reminded me how important footy was, not just for players but for everyone in our community," he said.
"It was great to be playing footy and be back together.
"People here love footy and netball but bigger than that they love being part of the Port Fairy community.
"As much as we have been doing it tough for three years, some people have been doing it tough for 64 (since our first and only premiership)."
