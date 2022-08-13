The Standard

Warrnambool footballer Jason Rowan kicks 16 goals against Port Fairy in Hampden league senior football game

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 13 2022 - 10:58am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SURROUNDED: Warrnambool's Jason Rowan evades Port Fairy opponents on Saturday. Picture: Justine McCullagh-Beasy

WARRNAMBOOL spearhead Jason Rowan is a chance to make it nine Hampden league goal-kicking honours after jumping atop the leader-board with one round to play.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.