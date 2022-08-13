WARRNAMBOOL spearhead Jason Rowan is a chance to make it nine Hampden league goal-kicking honours after jumping atop the leader-board with one round to play.
Rowan destroyed Port Fairy, which returned to the field after forfeiting its senior match a week prior, kicking 16 goals in a 28.16 (184) to 9.9 (63) rout at Gardens Oval on Saturday.
The haul came after the premiership forward, who is chasing the competition's all-time record, booted 15 against the Seagulls earlier in the season.
Rowan (80) now leads Koroit's Sam Dobson and Portland's Tom Sharp - both on 75 - entering round 18.
Warrnambool coach Ben Parkinson said Rowan capitalised on the Blues' work up the field.
"We want to concentrate on the way we play," he said.
"I don't think we tried to feed Rowy; he just led really well and our kicks to him were really good.
"Amon (Radley) only got one goal but leading up created a hole behind him (for Rowan)."
Parkinson, who took midfielder Darcy Graham off with tightness as a precaution, was disappointed with the Blues' final term malaise which saw the Seagulls kick five of their nine goals.
He said it was a drop-off they could ill-afford entering next weekend's clash against top-placed Koroit.
"I'm not happy with it really. We want to finish games off," Parkinson said.
"We mucked around with the ball and gave them opportunities. Matt Sully going into the ruck was a different look for them and he got most of the clearances himself by taking it out of the ruck and banging it forward.
"Our opponents - Koroit next week and Portland the week after (in an elimination final) - are going to be better than what Port Fairy are so we can't afford to just switch off."
Port Fairy coach Winis Imbi was pleased with the Seagulls' efforts in part, particularly the final term.
"We outscored them and had 10 scoring shots to six and the inside-50 count was 16 to seven," he said.
"Warrnambool may have put the cue in the rack but I can't speak on their behalf. I am really glad they finished off on that note because they can go into next week feeling positive."
A highlight was teenager Radush Mohan's clever goal from the pocket in the opening term which sent the loyal crowd into raptures.
Imbi said Mohan was working on his game.
"He is still finding the balance. At half-time we challenged him about not climbing (for marks) and being a ground player and in the last quarter he gave off two assists because he was on the ground," he said.
"His trick bag will be as good as any but he's also got to have that workmanlike quality as well. If he can get that balance right, he'll terrorise people."
Port Fairy had five players on permit from Heywood, Tyler Hetherington and Will Carter returned to help the club and Arley Fleming made his senior debut.
Carter injured his shoulder in the final term.
