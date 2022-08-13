If ever there was the perfect advertisement for the upcoming Warrnambool and District league finals series it was in the two hours of high-intensity football played at Panmure Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
Rapid momentum swings and a fierce desire to never shirk from the contest treated fans in the clash between Panmure and Nirranda, with the Blues clawing back from a near four-goal deficit in the last term to clinch a famous, momentum-boosting win, 15.10 (100) to 13.10 (88).
Blues coach Brayden Harkness didn't mince words when he described the victory as one of the best he's been involved in considering his side had already sealed the minor premiership heading into the match.
"It's a funny one, you get advice from every man and their dog on how to approach a game like this - it didn't have any ladder connotations, but winning form is good form and we wanted to come here and win," he said.
"We wanted to prove it to everyone else and ourselves we could beat the best teams in the league. They got us last time, so we came out and wanted to win.
"At three-quarter-time we were a few down and it could have got nasty and we would have gone into a week off licking our wounds - it wasn't like top spot was on the line but the fight we showed and for the boys to stand up and comeback was the most pleasing.
"It's finals-like intensity, you only take positives out of that."
The Blues got the jump with an electric opening term, soaring out to a 32-point quarter time lead courtesy of fast ball movement in the terrific conditions and utter precision in front of goals.
A stunning minute of free flowing football late in the first term - resulting in two quick goals - was an indicator of just how dangerous the Blues can be in open space.
But as soon as the rain settled in and the game became more contested, Chris Bant's group got to work and stormed back into the contest, eventually turning the tables and wrestling back the lead early in the third through sheer will and an aggressive mindset.
With the likes of gun midfielder Wilbur Pomorin, forward Jesse Dalton (five goals) and Patrick Mahony all lifting significantly, Harkness said he put it on his leaders to keep up the fight.
"We started like a house on fire and pretty well in the second quarter and the third they absolutely outworked us and had the momentum - we looked to our leaders to stand up and the way we arrested momentum was so pleasing," he said.
"This type of ground lends itself to momentum footy and we knew if we got a run on which we did, it's equally the same the other way.
"It was midfield, clearance footy and they got on top in the second and third quarter. We wanted to just win, get that mental edge and confidence we can beat anyone.
"It's pleasing to even the ledger, they're a great side and I've got no doubt we'll see them again this year."
There was a stack of contributors across the park for the Blues - Jack Spokes was a standout up forward with two goals and some classy moments, big man Scott Lenehan shone, particularly late in the game, while Dylan Lees and James Willsher bobbed up in the crunch moments.
The Blues will enjoy the week off after finishing top-of-the-ladder with Harkness indicating the group would be continuing to work on areas of their game and be ready for their first final.
