Police called after under 18 football game cancelled

Warrnambool police are expected to take no action after being called to an under 18 football game on Saturday morning.
The match was called off at quarter time by the club umpires after an incident right on the quarter-time siren.
Advertisement
Warrnambool police Sergeant Paul McGovern said officers were called to Walter Oval after a report to police by a witness.
"There was a report by a witness and police members did attend," he said.
"Incidents like those reported are usually dealt with by the clubs and the league involved.
"Police members did speak to witnesses, but we expect the situation will be dealt with by the clubs and/or the league."
It's understood the Warrnambool and district league under 18 football clash between South Rovers and Merrivale started at 11am.
Right on the quarter-time siren there was an incident which was described as a South Rovers player being "smashed" according to one witness.
That led to a physical altercation between opposing players and it's understood the club umpires and one of the clubs called off the game.
South Rovers currently sit in fifth position on the under 18 ladder and Merrivale is sixth, but had no chance of jumping into finals contention.
It's likely that one of the clubs will consider requesting an investigation into the initial incident and perhaps what followed.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.