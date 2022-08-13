The Standard
The clash between South Rover and Merrivale under 18s was called off at quarter time

By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 13 2022 - 3:05am, first published 2:55am
Police called after under 18 football game cancelled

Warrnambool police are expected to take no action after being called to an under 18 football game on Saturday morning.

