League to launch investigation after under 18 game cancelled

UPDATED, Monday, 7.45am:
South Rovers Football Netball Club has requested an investigation into circumstances surrounding one of its under 18 players being transported by ambulance to hospital on Saturday.
Advertisement
The players was taken to the the Warrnambool Base Hospital for observation, assessment and treatment about noon.
Warrnambool District Football Netball League administrator Peter Martin has confirmed the investigation request had been submitted by Rovers.
The under 18 clash between South Rovers and Merrivale at Walter Oval was called off by the club umpires at quarter time after a brawl broke out.
One witness described a Rovers player being "smashed" and police were called but have at this stage taken no action.
It's understood the parents of the player taken to hospital are considering making statements to Warrnambool police and pursuing criminal charges against the players involved.
A parent contacted The Standard after the incident saying he was interested in discussing the state of junior football and the violence involved.
The man, who provided information as a concerned anonymous source, has held various roles within junior football over a number of years
"I've never felt so scared for the players like I do right now," he said.
"I'd like to give a voice to those that aren't being heard or protected.
"We will see a mass exodus of players and families from footy at this rate."
Sunday 2pm:
Merrivale Football Netball Club will conduct an internal review into an on-field incident on Saturday.
The under 18s match against South Rovers was called off at quarter-time after a player was taken to hospital.
The club said in a statement it was extremely disappointed with the behaviour, which was not in line with its values.
"The club are extremely disappointed with the unacceptable behaviour that occurred in the game," the club said.
"This kind of behaviour is not in line with our values and we absolutely do not condone violence.
"The club committee is currently conducting its own internal investigation and will take the appropriate steps to identify and support the players that were involved in the incident."
Advertisement
The club said it would work with the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League, players and families as needed.
Saturday, 6pm:
The parents of a player "smashed" in a Warrnambool district league under 18 football game are considering making statements to police.
It's expected that the parents will make a decision about whether to pursue criminal charges in coming days.
A South Rovers under 18 player was transported by ambulance to the Warrnambool Base Hospital about noon on Saturday for assessment and treatment.
An incident happened just before quarter time which led to the player being injured.
Advertisement
The game between South Rovers and Merrivale was scheduled to start at 11am and was called off by the club umpires at quarter time.
Police attended the match, but it was thought that the matter would be handled by the clubs involved and/or the Warrnambool district league.
A witness described the South Rovers player being "smashed" just prior to the quarter-time siren.
That led to a physical altercation between opposing players and it's understood the club umpires then decided to call off the game.
South Rovers was sitting in fifth position on the under 18 ladder and Merrivale was sixth, but had no chance of jumping into finals contention in the last home-and-away round.
It's likely that South Rovers will consider requesting an investigation into the initial incident and also perhaps what followed.
Advertisement
Warrnambool and District Football Netball League president Kylie Murphy said she didn't want to comment until an investigation into the incident was conducted.
Saturday 12.30pm: Warrnambool police are expected to take no action after being called to an under 18 football game on Saturday morning.
The match was called off at quarter time by the club umpires after an incident right on the quarter-time siren.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Paul McGovern said officers were called to Walter Oval after a report to police by a witness.
"There was a report by a witness and police members did attend," he said.
"Incidents like those reported are usually dealt with by the clubs and the league involved.
Advertisement
"Police members did speak to witnesses, but we expect the situation will be dealt with by the clubs and/or the league."
It's understood the Warrnambool and district league under 18 football clash between South Rovers and Merrivale started at 11am.
Right on the quarter-time siren there was an incident which was described as a South Rovers player being "smashed" according to one witness.
That led to a physical altercation between opposing players and it's understood the club umpires and one of the clubs called off the game.
South Rovers currently sit in fifth position on the under 18 ladder and Merrivale is sixth, but had no chance of jumping into finals contention.
It's likely that one of the clubs will consider requesting an investigation into the initial incident and perhaps what followed.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.