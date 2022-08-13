Warrnambool and District league round 18: live coverage

Welcome to The Standard's live coverage of the final round of the Warrnambool and District league before finals start.
Sports reporter Nick Creely will be on the sidelines at Panmure Recreation Reserve to bring you all the football and netball action.
Advertisement
In what has been an intriguing season across the competition, is there one last twist and turn before the 'real stuff' begins?
While the senior football top five is locked away, Panmure and Nirranda - two of the most highly-credentialed premiership hopefuls - will get one last look at each other in a blockbuster clash.
But it's at netball where the season will finish in a thrilling fashion.
Four sides - Timboon Demons, Dennington, Russells Creek and Allansford - are vying for just one finals position in A Grade.
Bring it on!
Live Blog below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.