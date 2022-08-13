We need an independent candidate

Before 2018 it was hard to see Labor claiming South West Coast. But now with the reduced margin and Labor's record of investing almost $400 million in the city's new hospital and library plus $7m for the Reid Oval upgrade, it could sway undecided voters. But then there's the list of projects Labor in government has failed to make ground on, Princes Highway upgrades despite the former Federal Government contributing millions dependent on as yet unmatched state funds, the Lookout residential rehab centre and the health care crisis. Who knows how management of the pandemic will impact voters.