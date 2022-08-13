We need an independent candidate

Dear valued subscriber,
Three months out from the state election the field for South West Coast is looking a bit thin.
Incumbent Liberal Roma Britnell and Labor's Kylie Gaston are confirmed starters but who else will put up their hand?
The 2018 poll saw South West Coast reduced to a marginal seat for the first time after Ms Britnell, Ms Gaston and independent James Purcell received the biggest slice of votes.
But a boundary change because of population movements has reportedly tipped the seat slightly more in favour of Ms Britnell with the margin estimated at 6.4 per cent rather than the 4.6 per cent after the 2018 poll.
Safe seats have tended to be left out of the spotlight as the major parties fight over marginal seats.
Before 2018 it was hard to see Labor claiming South West Coast. But now with the reduced margin and Labor's record of investing almost $400 million in the city's new hospital and library plus $7m for the Reid Oval upgrade, it could sway undecided voters. But then there's the list of projects Labor in government has failed to make ground on, Princes Highway upgrades despite the former Federal Government contributing millions dependent on as yet unmatched state funds, the Lookout residential rehab centre and the health care crisis. Who knows how management of the pandemic will impact voters.
Mr Purcell this week called for an independent candidate to come forward, saying the region was missing out on millions of dollars and that would only continue if either Ms Britnell or Ms Gaston was victorious.
We understand there is an independent in the wings but time is of the essence. The major parties have been in campaign mode for weeks.
Strap yourself in, we could be in for an interesting ride to the polls.
In other news this week, Lyndoch Living revealed it was on the hunt for an interim chief executive with CEO Doreen Power on "annual leave". The community has again been left to read between the lines as the most turbulent period of the aged care facility's long history enters a new phase. The development still leaves questions about the board's future and critically questions about just how the organisation is continuing to operate.
Warrnambool City Council this week announced the start of community consultation on the future of the saleyards. Based on feedback via letters and social media, those fighting to save the yards have a big fight on their hands.
The region's housing crisis is getting the attention of mayors but unfortunately there are no quick fixes. The Salvation Army announced plans for 21 units at the rear of the former indoor tennis centre site off Mortlake Road. Brett Allchin, above, knows there is a mountain to climb on the issue of homelessness but its move is a step in the right direction.
Great news for Warrnambool's Deakin University campus with a new degree being offered.
There's a selection of other stories that made headlines this week, below.
