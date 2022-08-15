VETERANS' claims through the Department of Veterans' Affairs should be streamlined, says a former south-west war soldier.
Greg Carter, the owner of Cockatoo Rise, formerly run as a soldiers retreat in Macarthur, made the comment in response to the Interim Report of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, released on August 11.
The final report will be handed down in June, 2024.
"The first thing they established was that they needed to simplify (the claims process) - that's been probably one of the biggest issues veterans have been faced with," he said.
Mr Carter said it took two years for him to receive his pension.
The report said the DVA claims system was an opt-in model.
"To receive treatment or compensation for conditions arising from service, a veteran must make a claim and have the claim accepted," it said.
It further stated as of May 31, 2022, there was a backlog of 41,799 claims.
"In chapter five, we recommend that the Australian Government and DVA take urgent and immediate steps to fix problems with the processing of claims for veterans - both serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members," it said.
Mr Carter said the backlog was a prime example of the need for it to be simplified.
"That's a very clear indictment about how ineffective and inefficient the process is," he said.
"Veterans desperately need some help but they're in a logjam."
He said millions of dollars was spent on commissions in the past but "very little or nothing has been put into action".
"As much as they're coming up with these recommendations, I - like many other veterans - would like to see them actioned. At the moment it's all talk," Mr Carter said.
Warrnambool-based Melbourne Legacy veteran liasion officer Adam Kent said: "we support the Royal Commission and look forward to seeing the recommendations implemented".
The 348-page interim report can be accessed here.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
