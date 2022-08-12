Hockey sets mental health goals for weekend games

When players take to the Warrnambool hockey field this weekend it will be with mental health front of mind.
Warrnambool District Hockey Association president Paul Dillon said this weekend would be a dedicated round with a focus on mental health.
He said it was a statewide initiative to raise awareness of the issue, but locally they would also raise money for the Lets Talk Foundation which aims to break down the stigma around mental health.
Dillon said they aimed to make it an annual event.
"We want to shine a light that's it's OK to put your hand up and talk to each other about mental health," Dillon said.
He said the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on young people made the event even more important this year.
Dillon said there had been a drop-off in participation in sport among young people since the lockdowns.
"The epidemic after COVID is going to be kids. There's been a huge seismic shift," he said.
"Kids are losing themselves in screens."
Dillon said there were so many benefits of team sports, and he was keen to see children re-engage with community sporting groups.
"Community sport has a really important role post-COVID of that social connection," he said.
Dillon said the community was welcome to come and watch hockey, and join in the barbecue, cake stall and raffles from 9am on Saturday.
