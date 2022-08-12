The Standard

Hockey dedicates round to mental health awareness

Updated August 12 2022 - 6:06am, first published 5:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hockey sets mental health goals for weekend games

When players take to the Warrnambool hockey field this weekend it will be with mental health front of mind.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.