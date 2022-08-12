The Standard

Interactive Cobden careers day takes students on the job for practical experience

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 12 2022 - 7:59am, first published 7:30am
Practical: Year seven students participate in a simulated cow pull and learn about the maths and science involved in calving at a careers event in Cobden. The simulated cow is one of three in Australia.

From helping deliver a simulated calf to calculating chemicals for hair colour, a revamped career day at Cobden held plenty of surprises for the region's teens.

