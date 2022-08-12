From helping deliver a simulated calf to calculating chemicals for hair colour, a revamped career day at Cobden held plenty of surprises for the region's teens.
More than 100 students tried interactive and engaging activities to open their eyes to a range of career choices as part of the Maths and Science at Work event.
Industries featured included traffic management, dairy and technology, water quality, nursing, environmental science, emergency services and health, food, hairdressing and horticulture.
Year seven students from Terang College, Timboon P-12 School and Cobden Technical College participated in a range of workshops led by 21 different professionals.
Students tested water quality, calculated and measured the daily nutritional needs of a lactating cow and built nesting boxes for penguins.
Neil Porter Legacy Foundation representative Matt Porter organised the day in conjunction with WestVic Dairy, who ran a similar dairy-specific event from 2013 to 2015. Mr Porter has expanded the day into its new-look format and hopes it will become an annual event.
He said it helped students realise the importance of maths and science skills.
"It's to show students that maths and science are in every industry, but students probably don't know that," Mr Porter said.
"They think if they're good at maths or science they can do one of two or three jobs.
"We wanted to show them how hairdressers use maths and science to mix chemicals and hair dyes and all sorts of cool stuff."
He said students weren't aware of the different careers and if they knew about them they didn't know what the role entailed.
"It's just what they hear from their parents or see on TV so we want to get them in contact with industry so they can make educated and informed choices about what they want to do," Mr Porter said.
He said such an event could help students with subject selection in their senior years or in their career choices later on. It could also encourage them to "aim higher".
"Hopefully lots of them find their passion and think about something they want to follow and remember this day in years to come."
