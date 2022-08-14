South-west residents fleeing violent homes will soon have a safe place to shelter with two refuges in Warrnambool currently underway.
The two separate refuge and crisis accommodation centres are at different Warrnambool locations which can not be revealed due to safety reasons.
One is an Aboriginal-specific family violence refuge.
It is not known how many people the centres will accommodate but they will include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom self-confined units.
The housing is part of a $69.1 million state budget investment to support refuge and crisis accommodation.
The city's Aboriginal refuge is one of three of its kind to be built across Victoria.
It will be managed by an Aboriginal Community-Controlled Organisation and local Indigenous service providers will help in the project design and delivery.
It forms part of a plan to redevelop refuges to a new core and cluster service model, following recommendations from the Royal Commission into Family Violence.
The Royal Commission made recommendations to improve housing options for victim survivors of family violence, including phasing out older style communal refuges.
The core and cluster model ensures families can recover with the privacy and dignity of independent living, while getting the support they need.
The model includes independent residential units with an administrative support building on the same site - enabling women and children to live independently, with 24/7 access to on-site services.
This is to provide flexible support to meet the needs of victim survivors from all backgrounds. Site selection is based on a range of criteria to support safety, accessibility and connection to community.
Family Safety Victoria worked with Homes Victoria within the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH), DFFH local area offices and the refuge service provider to select the most appropriate sites.
Sites are chosen in areas where families can get support within their community, and have access to school, work and support services.
A DFFH spokeswoman said when experiencing family violence, making the decision to leave can be the hardest thing a person will do.
"That is why the Victorian government is building two refuges in the Warrnambool area, ensuring families have a safe and supportive place to go when leaving a violent situation," the spokeswoman said.
To seek help, contact South West Orange Door on 1800 271 180, at southwest@orangedoor.vic.gov.au or go to 571-575 Raglan Parade, Warrnambool.
People can also contact Safe Steps for confidential crisis support, information and accommodation by phoning 1800 015 188, emailing safesteps@safesteps.org.au or web chat http://www.safesteps.org.au/cha
