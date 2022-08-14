The Standard

Two new Warrnambool refuge and crisis accommodation centres underway

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 14 2022 - 5:29am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Safe: Two new refuge and crisis accommodation centres are underway in Warrnambool. Picture: Morgan Hancock

South-west residents fleeing violent homes will soon have a safe place to shelter with two refuges in Warrnambool currently underway.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.