Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke says the final home-and-away clash against Old Collegians provides a great opportunity to put some structures into place.
The finals-bound Power will welcome back some key names for the clash, with Jeremy Larcombe, Tom McKenzie, Nick Marshall, Sam Boyd to come in to the side in a welcome boost.
Bourke said it was the perfect finals rehearsal against a Warriors side looking to finish their season on a high.
"They play some good footy on their home deck and have some really good players, Eli Barker and the likes who've played a lot of footy," he said.
"If you allow them to play the way they want they can be damaging, so we'll look to shut them down - it'll be a lot of structure stuff which we haven't done a lot through the year.
"We'll try and put a few things in place and really ramp up defensive intensity and get that finals-like atmosphere."
The Power mentor said his group would look at just securing the four points and not look too far ahead with a third-placed finish still possible.
If the Power wins and Merrivale goes down to South Rovers, Bourke's side will jump into third but can finish as low as fifth.
"When you've dropped a couple of games throughout the year you're not completely sure where you're going to finish but we're all eyes on our game trying to put a really good performance together," he said.
"The other results will take care of themselves and at 5pm Saturday we'll know what day we'll be playing next week."
