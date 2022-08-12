The Standard

Kolora-Noorat to hit the road for WDFNL clash against Old Collegians before crunch finals

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 12 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RETURNING: Nick Marshall comes back into the Kolora-Noorat side this weekend. Picture: Anthony Brady

Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke says the final home-and-away clash against Old Collegians provides a great opportunity to put some structures into place.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.