Delays of up to an hour expected on Warrnambool line after train track fault

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 12 2022 - 6:16am, first published 6:00am
Train services resume following track fault

UPDATED, 4pm: Warrnambool trains are resuming to normal service following an earlier track fault near Marshall.

