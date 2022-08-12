Train services resume following track fault

UPDATED, 4pm: Warrnambool trains are resuming to normal service following an earlier track fault near Marshall.
The Department of Transport thanked passengers for their patience as crews worked to rectify the issue.
Earlier, 11.30am: Warrnambool line passengers could face delays of up to an hour following a track fault near Marshall on Friday.
V/Line coaches will replace all Geelong and Warrnambool trains between Waurn Ponds and Geelong.
The Department of Transport said crews were on site conducting repairs which were expected to be completed before the afternoon peak period.
"We ask passengers to check station platform displays, listen for announcements and allow up to 60 minutes extra for their journey," a statement said.
Trains will resume when repairs are complete and it is safe to do so.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
