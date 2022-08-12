The Standard

Delays of up to an hour expected on Warrnambool line after train track fault

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 12 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Delays expected after train track fault

Warrnambool line passengers could face delays of up to an hour following a track fault near Marshall on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.