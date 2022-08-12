A former Lyndoch Living volunteer has called for the aged care organisation to allow volunteers back in as staff shortages hit resident welfare.
Joy Hart volunteered at Lyndoch for five years until 2019 and said it made a huge difference to resident quality of life.
"My experience is residents were so happy with what we brought to their lives and the activities we did with them," Ms Hart said.
"I reckon it would be fabulous to bring them back, to give the residents something to do and have that variety in their day."
Lyndoch once had more than 100 volunteers overseen by a full time coordinator and who worked with lifestyle and activities employees to do a wide range of activities with residents.
"I would come in and read them the newspaper in the morning. There was a blind lady who I used to read to and a group of friends who I'd read books to in the afternoons," Ms Hart said.
"They all loved it so much."
Ms Hart said she would also visit residents who didn't like coming out of their rooms, breaking up their isolation.
COVID-19 protocols barred volunteers from aged care facilities for most of the past 2.5 years, with Lyndoch getting rid of its full time volunteer coordinator position.
Ms Hart said the volunteer program was already "tailing off" in 2019 before the pandemic hit.
"The person who ran the volunteers in my area left and it became pretty dismal, which made me a bit downhearted. I think things had gone down hill," she said.
"I know they don't do anything now and it's really sad."
In recent months many facilities have welcomed back volunteers, but Lyndoch has chosen not to, despite a chronic staff shortage that has hurt resident welfare and quality of life.
An Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission audit of the Lyndoch nursing home released in July revealed there weren't enough staff at the facility to meet resident needs.
"(Residents) did not consider that they get the services and supports for daily living that are important for their health and well-being and that enable them to do the things they want to do," the report said.
"They were dissatisfied with the activities offered by the service... Care staff explained there have been several resignations and extended unplanned leave that has impacted on the delivery of the lifestyle program."
A spokesperson said Lyndoch Living "currently have volunteers onsite" and the organisation was "open to receiving enquiries from other volunteers via our website".
