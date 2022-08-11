The Standard

Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose to resume racing in $150,000 open handicap race at Caulfield

By Tim Auld
Updated August 11 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 11:19pm
BACK RACING: Top mare Tralee Rose is back racing this Saturday at Caulfield. Picture: Chris Doheny

TOP Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose resumes after a nine month break on the sidelines in a $150,000 open handicap with Mark Zahra in the saddle at Caulfield on Saturday.

