TOP Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose resumes after a nine month break on the sidelines in a $150,000 open handicap with Mark Zahra in the saddle at Caulfield on Saturday.
Tralee Rose sustained leg injuries at her last start running ninth in the $8 million Melbourne Cup last year.
Trainer Symon Wilde said the lightly raced six-year-old had made a full recovery from the injuries.
"We decided to give Tralee Rose a good break after the Melbourne Cup," Wilde told The Standard.
"She's in great shape. We gave her two trials at Casterton and Penshurst and she's come through them with flying colours. She kicks off on Saturday in a 1600 metre race and that's a good starting point.
"We could have given her another trial but we just thought we'll get a better indication how she's going if she gets a race under her belt.
"It'll be interesting what Mark has to report after he rides her on Saturday."
Wilde, who trained a career best 87 winners in the last racing season said Tralee Rose is on track to run in some of the feature staying races over the spring.
"There's plenty of options open to us with Tralee Rose over the next few months," he said.
"Our long term goal is to run in the Melbourne Cup again but we understand that's a lot more difficult this year. But we'll run in races like the Heatherlie Stakes and Naturalism Stakes which we ran in last year before looking at other options like the Bart Cummings, Geelong and Moonee Valley Cups.
"It's just going to be a wait and see how she's going from one run to the other if we're to get into the Melbourne Cup."
From her 16 starts Tralee Rose has won more then $900,000 in stakemoney.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Maddie Raymond and Tom Dabernig also have runners at Caulfield on Saturday.
