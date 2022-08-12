Port Fairy Soccer Club player Kevin Hsieh says a warm and welcoming culture has made his move to the south-west enjoyable.
The club will will celebrate the cultural diversity within the south-west with a special Multicultural Round on Sunday at Southcombe Park against Warrnambool Rangers.
Hsiesh is originally from Melbourne but both his parents are from Taiwan and said it was a terrific initiative from the club.
"It's a great opportunity, we've got so many different countries in the side," he said.
"I grew up speaking Mandarin and visited a lot when I was younger and have really connected to my Taiwanese heritage."
Hsieh moved to the south-west to take up a job as a doctor in February and is enjoying his first season playing for the club.
"They've been a really welcoming club, I've loved it," he said.
"I've always loved soccer, but it's the first time I've played for a proper team.
"I think the culture of the club is so welcoming especially to people from different backgrounds."
The midfielder added it was an important match for his side.
"We're just on the cusp of finals at the moment (in division one), so it's a must-win match on Sunday," he said. "But the twos are doing really well."
There will be a range of family-friendly activities throughout the morning and afternoon.
The festivities will kick off from 9.30am with under 12 boys and girls matches as well as the senior women match.
Later in the day, the two senior clubs play off for the Lockett Cup in division one men's.
Plovers president Woody Bucci said there would be food trucks, kids activities, a raffle and music from every country in the world during the celebratory day.
"It's to celebrate the local multicultural community, we've got a lot of guys coming onboard this year from Vanuatu and working in Warrnambool and making up a decent portion of our seniors and reserves list," he said of the day.
"That was the catalyst for us to think about it, we've got people from Korean backgrounds, African backgrounds and European backgrounds and we thought it'd be nice thing to have a round which acknowledges the impact the multicultural community has in the area."
