The Standard

Victoria state government announces funding for Southern Grampians Shire Council's Moments That Matter bushfire risk reduction program

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated August 12 2022 - 7:29am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUSHFIRE PLANNING: Southern Grampians Shire Council has been promised funding from the state government for its Moments That Matter bushfire preparation program. Picture: File

A bushfire-prone council area in the south-west has been promised state government funding to develop its fire risk reduction program in the lead up to summer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.