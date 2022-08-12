The Standard
Exclusive

Police cleared over interaction with Kirkstall double murder/suicide gunman Travis Cathmore

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 12 2022 - 5:38am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Happier times: Long-time couple Kevin Knowles and Tracy Leske on a recent trip to Tasmania.

Local police have been cleared of any wrongdoing after a review of body worn camera footage which captured an incident with a Kirkstall man who days later killed two men and took his own life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.