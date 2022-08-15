The Standard

Remembering Warrnambool man murdered in China 120 years ago

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 15 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:00am
Not forgotten: Warrnambool Presbyterian Church associate pastor Shady Mehanni paid tribute to Warrnambool missionary James Bruce who was killed 120 years ago. Picture: Chris Doheny

It may have been more than a century ago Warrnambool missionary James Robertson Bruce was beaten to death in China, but his sacrifice has not been forgotten.

Katrina Lovell

