Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp wants his team to bring an attitude of winning in its final game of the year against Kolora-Noorat.
The Warriors host the fourth-placed Power, and while decision-making and skill execution have been a season-long focus at Davidson Oval, van de Camp said on-going player education also revolved around attitude and intent.
Advertisement
"It's what mindset we bring to the game," the first-year Warriors coach said. "Kolora-Noorat are good but they're not unbeatable."
A lot of it comes back to psychology as opposed to football.- Ben van de Camp
He said much of it flowed back to psychology as opposed to football.
"It's how much we're willing to take the game on as opposed to, do we fall back into our shell?" he said.
"There not necessarily things that are going to result in the ball being used well but they will result in you being where the ball is."
With momentum building after Old Collegians' round 14 and 15 victories over Timboon and Dennington, van de Camp concedes the plight of top teams Nirranda and Panmure was too much to bear for his rebuilding team.
"It set us on our backside," van de Camp said. "It leaves a bit of carnage and undoes all the good work."
Despite consecutive triple-digit defeats to the Blues and Bulldogs, van de Camp believes his group can still mix it with the top five teams. He highlighted its 40-point round 12 loss to Russells Creek where the Warriors won two quarters.
With finals football off the table, van de Camp said his group was determined to take momentum from its last showing into next year's pre-season.
"We have another opportunity to play another good team and see where does that rank us," van de Camp said.
Old Collegians face Kolora-Noorat at Davidson Oval from 2.20pm, Saturday.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.