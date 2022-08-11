A MAN was taken to Warrnambool hospital after his truck rolled over in Wangoom on Thursday afternoon.
A Country Fire Authority (CFA) spokeswoman said crews were called to a hay truck rollover on Hopkins Falls Road about 3.45pm.
Detours are still in place.
A CFA spokeswoman said the driver was extricated from the vehicle.
The State Emergency Service and Fire Rescue Victoria is also on the scene.
Ambulance Victoria said one person was treated by paramedics at the scene before he was taken to hospital by road ambulance.
It comes after emergency services attended a single vehicle rollover on Wangoom Road in Warrnambool around noon.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
